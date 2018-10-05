MK Livni: Don't let things heat up after IDF activity

Member of Knesset Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) responded on Thursday to the Israel Defense Forces' action against Iran's Al-Quds Force, which attacked military bases on the northern border, saying, "Israel needs to act on the basis of isolated incidents while conveying a message that it has no interest in [the situation] deteriorating to war.

Interviewed by Israeli public radio, she said, "Tonight's action speaks for itself, and things do not have to heat up. This message is very important in the current situation."