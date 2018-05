09:15 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Liberman: We have hit almost all the Iranian infrastructure in Syria Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman sent a clear message to the regime in Tehran this morning. Speaking at the Herzliya conference, he said, "We will not allow Iran to turn Syria into a frontline base for activity against Israel." He added, "We have hit almost all the Iranian infrastructure in Syria." ► ◄ Last Briefs