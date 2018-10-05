MK Peretz: Allocate money for homefront gaps

Member of Knesset Amir Peretz (Zionist Union) said on Thursday, "Israel's message in the air force's precise attack tonight is unequivocal: we must not allow the Iranians to base themselves on the border."

Writing on Twitter, the former defense minister said, "We must continue to deploy Iron Dome and respond resolutely to all attacks against Israel. In addition, the government should prepare for a broader confrontation and immediately allocate NIS 2 billion Which are needed to deal with the gaps in the home front."