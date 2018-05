08:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Leslie Rudd, maker of kosher wine in Napa Valley, dead at 76 Vintner and entrepreneur who made fine kosher wines California's Napa Valley and invested in Israeli wine passes away. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs