07:47 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Minister Yisrael Katz: All the public must unite to support government Minister Yisrael Katz has responded to the Israeli attack on Iranian targets in Syria by saying, "This morning, the entire Israeli public and its political representatives must unite for clear support for the Israeli government's policy of preventing Iran from establishing itself in Syria and to embrace the security forces and IDF soldiers, and salute them for their brilliant actions during the night to remove threats from the State of Israel. An activity that will be remembered for many years to come. Our strength is in our unity." ► ◄ Last Briefs