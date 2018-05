Member of Knesset Nachman Shai (Zionist Union) has responded to Wednesday evening's big attack in Syria by saying, "There is no joy in the small war now being waged in the north."

The former military spokesman added, "War is a bad thing, but at present it seems vital and important in order to implement Israel's policy to distance Iran from the border and Syria. Care must be taken against deterioration, with the operation of a political arm at the same time. Integrated action."