Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Adel Al-Jubeir, said on Wednesday that his country stands ready to build nuclear weapons if Iran restarts its nuclear weapons program.

In an interview on CNN, Jubeir was asked what his country will do if Iran restarts its nuclear program and replied that "we will do whatever it takes to protect our people. We have made it very clear that if Iran acquires a nuclear capability we will do everything we can to do the same."