Rouhani: Europe has a 'limited opportunity' to preserve deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday that Europe has a “limited opportunity” to preserve the nuclear deal with Tehran, Reuters reported.

“Under the current conditions, Europe has a very limited opportunity to preserve the nuclear deal, and must, as quickly as possible, clarify its position and specify and announce its intentions with regard to its obligations,” Rouhani told Macron in a phone call, according to the report, which cited Iran’s ISNA news agency.