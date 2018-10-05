City of Kiryat Shmona opens public shelters

The city of Kiryat Shmona has decided to open the public shelters in the city.

"Although we did not receive explicit instructions from the IDF to do so, we decided in the last hour to conduct a quiet opening of the public shelters in order to provide a sense of security for the residents. It is important to clarify that there is no directive to enter the shelters. During the last hour and at this time as well, explosions are heard in the area, but there is no change in the directives for residents of Kiryat Shmona,” the city clarified.