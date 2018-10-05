03:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 IDF attacking Iranian targets in Syria The IDF’s Arabic-language Spokesman said a short while ago that "the Israel Air Force is attacking Iranian targets in Syria. Any Syrian attempt to respond will be met with a harsh Israeli response." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs