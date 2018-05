03:40 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Explosions heard in Tzfat, likely from IDF fire Loud explosions were heard in the city of Tzfat (Safed) on Wednesday night. Mayor Ilan Shohat wrote on his Facebook page in response: "From an initial examination, the explosion that was heard three minutes ago is not the result of a fall of a missile or anything else, but rather from IDF firing from our area. There are no special instructions beyond what has been given so far." ► ◄ Last Briefs