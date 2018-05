02:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Iyar 25, 5778 , 10/05/18 Northern tensions: Chief of Staff assesses situation IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, Commander of Northern Command Maj-Gen. Yoel Strick, Commander of Home Front Command Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai, and Brigadier General Amit Fisher held a briefing on Wednesday with commanders in the Golan Heights.



Additionally a meeting was held with Golan Heights civilian leaders. As part of the meeting, commanders briefed local authority heads regarding the situation assessment and discussed preparedness on the civilian front. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs