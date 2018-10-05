The Hapoel Haifa soccer team defeated beat Beitar Jerusalem by a score of 3-1 on Wednesday evening and thus won the State Cup.
This is fourth time in its history that Hapoel Haifa has won the state championship, but the first time since 1974.
News BriefsIyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18
Hapoel Haifa wins state championship
