23:32
  Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18

Hapoel Haifa wins state championship

The Hapoel Haifa soccer team defeated beat Beitar Jerusalem by a score of 3-1 on Wednesday evening and thus won the State Cup.

This is fourth time in its history that Hapoel Haifa has won the state championship, but the first time since 1974.

