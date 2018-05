21:39 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 Chocolate river in the middle of the freeway Read more Truck with thousands of liters of chocolate overturns on Polish freeway; Police block road for hours after fluid hardens and blocks lanes. ► ◄ Last Briefs