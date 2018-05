21:07 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 New poll puts Likud at 35 seats; Yesh Atid: 18 Read more Israeli News poll puts Likud at comfortable 35 seats, leaving Yesh Atid panting to catch up at 18. ► ◄ Last Briefs