15:26 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 'I want to thank Trump for the right decision on the embassy' Read more Watch Ayelet Shaked's message to participants at the "Salute to Jerusalem" Arutz Sheva Conference organized by Dr Joe Frager.