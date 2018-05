14:47 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 Border policewoman injured during Arab riots near police base Read more Policewoman moderately injured as dozens of PA Arabs riot in Abu Dis near J'lem. Pipe bomb thrown at police base. ► ◄ Last Briefs