Arab League head: 'Iran causes instability in the region' Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, who heads the Arab League, said on Wednesday that he supported President Trump's decision to scrap the Iran deal. "It is necessary to reevaluate the agreement of the action plan signed by the two powers with Iran, which aims to monitor its nuclear activities said Gheit. "The nuclear field is not the only factor to be examined, It acts in a policy that causes instability in the region. There is a strong Arab stance against Iran's modus operandi in the Arab region. "