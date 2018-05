12:14 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: 'Trump-you made a mistake' Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei slammed President Trump's for scrapping the Iran deal on Tuesday. "Trump's speech was foolish and superficial," said, Khameini. "Now you see that the nuclear issue is just an excuse. We implemented the agreement, but the hostile actions against us did not end. Now they raise the issue of the regional presence of Iran and the missiles, but even if we accept these conditions, they will want more and more." ► ◄ Last Briefs