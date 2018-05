11:35 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 Tiberias man arrested for allegedly torturing his dog to death Police arrested a 50-year-old resident of the city of Tiberias on suspicion of abusing a dog until he died. His remand was extended. The owner of the dog, who was found hanging in an abandoned building, told the police that a few days ago the dog disappeared and she even published an ad to locate him. ► ◄ Last Briefs