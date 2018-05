11:03 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 Erdan says Gazans launching flaring kites into Israel will be treated as terrorists Interior Minister Gilad Erdan said that Israel would harshen its treatment of Gazans who have caused millions in damages to Gaza-belt communities by launching flaming kites into Israel. "The IDF accepted the directive, which I believe should act long ago, to treat these kite operators as terrorists in every respect," Erdan told 101.5 FM. "If UAVs are to be brought up, unmanned aerial vehicles, and targeted killings of the same kite operators, that's what needs to be done," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs