The Tel Aviv District Court sentenced Yehoshua Elitzur to 15 years in prison for killing a Palestinian Arab in 2004 and then fleeing to Brazil while awaiting trial. The court ordered Elituzr to pay NIS 200,000 in compensation to the victim's family.
09:46
Reported
News BriefsIyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18
Man who jumped bail after killing Palestinian Arab in 2005 sentenced to 15 year prison
