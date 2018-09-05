09:46 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 Man who jumped bail after killing Palestinian Arab in 2005 sentenced to 15 year prison The Tel Aviv District Court sentenced Yehoshua Elitzur to 15 years in prison for killing a Palestinian Arab in 2004 and then fleeing to Brazil while awaiting trial. The court ordered Elituzr to pay NIS 200,000 in compensation to the victim's family. ► ◄ Last Briefs