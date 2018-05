09:35 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 Iranian Commander in Chief says US hurt the most by Iran deal pullout Iran's Commander in Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Wednesday that the President Trump's decision to pull out of the Iranian nuclear deal hurts American legitimacy around the world. ► ◄ Last Briefs