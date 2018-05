08:23 Reported News Briefs Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 Iyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18 Erdan: 'Trump returned the US to its role as the world's good cop' Interior Security Minister Gilad Erdan praised President Trump on Wednesday for pulling the US out of the Iranian nuclear deal. "Trump brought the United States back to the role of good cop of the world, we can only to salute and praise his courage - knows just like the great leaders of the past, what is right and where the evil from his speech sounded that he understood that Iran is an evil empire that must be stopped," Erdan told Army Radio. ► ◄ Last Briefs