The Associated Press reports that Iranian legislators have burned American flags during a protest Wednesday at the Iranian parliament. The move comes amid outrage in Iran over President Trump's decision to scuttle the nuclear deal.
News BriefsIyar 24, 5778 , 09/05/18
Iranian MPs burn US flag at parliament, shout 'death to America'
