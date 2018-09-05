Kerry: Trump decision puts Israel at risk

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal, warning the decision places Israel at risk.

"Today's announcement weakens our security, breaks America's word, isolates us from our European allies, puts Israel at greater risk, empowers Iran's hardliners, and reduces our global leverage to address Tehran's misbehavior, while damaging the ability of future administrations to make international agreements," Kerry said in a statement.