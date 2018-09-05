Pompeo visits North Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in North Korea on Wednesday (local time) to finalize the details of an upcoming historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, The Associated Press reported.

U.S. officials said Pompeo will also press North Korea for the release of three detained American citizens, whose imminent release Trump has been hinting at. His trip comes just days after North Korea expressed displeasure with Washington for comments suggesting that massive U.S. pressure had pushed Kim to the negotiating table.