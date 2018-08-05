Beit Aryeh Council head praises Netanyahu: Didn't give up on Iran, phenomenal achievement

The head of the Beit Aryeh Council, Avi Naim, congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on Tuesday following President Trump's decision to cancel the nuclear agreement with Iran.

"Bibi bent the world,"said Na'im. "Dor years they mocked him, the media, Europe, the Obama administration, the defense establishment, the Knesset, he did not give up and with inhuman determination today he recorded a phenomenal achievement that he signed."

"The agreement with the Iranian regime is null and void, economic sanctions will be imposed on the tyrannical regime, and anyone who breaks the sanctions will get worse."