23:46 Reported News Briefs Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 Iran state TV declares Trump decision illegal Iranian state television said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal was "illegal, illegitimate, and undermines international agreements," reports Reuters.



Trump said he was reimposing economic sanctions on Iran and pulling the United States out of an international agreement aimed at stopping Tehran from obtaining a nuclear bomb.