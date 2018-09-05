Bolton: Iran violated nuclear deal by exceeding limits of heavy water

National Security Advisor John Bolton told reporters on Wednesday that Iran had violated the 2015 nuclear deal by exceeding limits of heavy water, a key component in nuclear missile fission. "Their production of heavy water has repeatedly exceeded the limits permissible under the JCPOA," said Bolton.

"They're almost in the heavy water production business. They sell excess to Oman. They've sold it to European countries. It’s a way of keeping the heavy water production facilities alive. They're warm. And that's part of the danger. And they have exceeded the limits."