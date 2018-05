22:35 Reported News Briefs Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 US Treasury says it will only slap sanctions on Iran in three months The US Treasury announced following President Trump's decision to leave the Iran nuclear deal that it will start implementing economic sanctions on Iran in three months. ► ◄ Last Briefs