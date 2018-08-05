Former DM: US stepping up to leadership of free world

Former Defense Minister and former IDF Chief of Staff Moshe Ya'alon said in response to the US announcement to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement, saying "the United States led by President Trump is reestablishing leadership of the free world and returning to the position of world policeman.

"All of Israel's citizens, both partners and political adversaries, must appreciate Netanyahu's determination and commitment that led to this. It is possible that our civilian and military fortitude may be required to stand the test. I have no doubt that we will be able to stand as a society and a state," Ya'alon wrote.