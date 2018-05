18:56 Reported News Briefs Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 Report: Trump tells Macron US to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal US President tells French President Emanuel Macron US will leave Iran nuclear deal, restore sanctions on Iran, New York Times reports. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs