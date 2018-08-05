Tunisian grand mufti criticized for interview with Arutz Sheva

The Tunisia تونس Tunisie Facebook page has criticized the reception held last weekend for a delegation of the Conference of European Rabbis, rabbis from Israel and heads of Jewish organizations who visited Tunisia at the invitation of the Tunisian government to strengthen the Jewish community, Rabbi Haim Bitan, and cooperation between Jews and Muslims in the war against Islamic terror.

Grand Mufti of Tunisia, Othman Battikh, told Arutz 7: "We have to work hand in hand, communicate and get to know each other." A TV screen shot of the Arutz Sheva article was posted on the Facebook page with the following caption: "Scandal! The Grand Mufti of the Republic Battikh on Israeli Arutz Sheva: Welcome the respected brothers and the Jewish clergy in their country Tunisia!!"