The University of Haifa bestowed 152 doctorates at commencement exercises on Monday evening at the Haifa Auditorium.
Continuing a trend of recent years, 101 women qualified for the PhD degree, compared to 51 men.
14:44
Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18
152 new PhDs at University of Haifa
