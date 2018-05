14:35 Reported News Briefs Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 IDF Ethics Code author slams celebrations over Azariya's release "This is someone who knowingly killed and did not express one word of remorse, and did not show one bit of allegiance to IDF values." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs