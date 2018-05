14:28 Reported News Briefs Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 Nazareth mayor one of the elected officials suspected of fraud Mayor Ali Salam of Nazareth is one of two public officials who were interrogated yesterday at the Israel Police's national fraud unit on suspicion of theft by a public servant, receiving fraudulently under aggravated circumstances, fraud and breach of trust. ► ◄ Last Briefs