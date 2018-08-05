Giro d'Italia: PA sympathists disrupt the race in Sicily

Pro-Arab activists in Sicily demonstrated against the Israeli cycling team at the starting line of the fourth day of the Giro d'Italia race.
Italian police prevented the protesters from breaking onto the course before the start.
