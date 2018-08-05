Precedent-setting lawsuit against counterfeiters

The State Attorney's Office has filed a precedent-setting claim on behalf of the Bank of Israel in the amount of NIS 400,000 against two defendants who were convicted on the basis of their confessions of forging tens of thousands worth of 200-shekel notes, in violation of the Bank of Israel's copyright.

The defendants were sentenced to prison terms along with probation and fines of NIS 28,000 each in the criminal court. The claim says, "The message in this lawsuit is that those who committed serious crimes will bear criminal liability for their actions, but also civil liability."