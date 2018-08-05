Palestinian Authority leaders call for mass demonstrations to protest the relocation of the United States embassy to Jerusalem and plan to prosecute Israelis at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18
PA plans east J'lem municipality to protest embassy opening
