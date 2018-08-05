Gas pipeline, Iran headline Cyprus summit

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met today in Cyprus with President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. Heading the agenda was the Israeli project to lay a pipeline that would transport gas from Israel to Europe. Netanyahu raised the importance of presenting a united and common front in the struggle against Iran's entrenchment in the Middle East, and warned that the establishment of the Revolutionary Guards in Syria could quicklyharm neighboring countries.

During the meetings, joint agreements were signed with Cyprus in the areas of internal security and cinema, as well as cooperation with Cyprus and Greece in the fields of communications and the prevention of marine pollution.