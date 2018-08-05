Arab MKs: Reception for Azariya paves way for next murder

Member of Knesset Yousef Jabareen (Joint List) harshly criticized on Tuesday, what he called "the forgiving and sympathetic reactions of the prime minister and his ministers" to the release from prison of Elor Azariya after a nine-month sentence for manslaughter in the death of a wounded terrorist "which reached its peak today with his release, turns Azariya from a murderer into a hero and in effect, paves the way for the next murder."

Jabareen added, "It is infuriating to see Azariya free after only nine months in prison. His release today conveys a difficult message that the blood of the Palestinian is expendable." Similar comments were made by Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman.