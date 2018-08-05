Iranian leaders cite Israel in congratulating Hezbollah on elections

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani congratulated Hezbollah Tuesday on its apparent victory in Lebanese elections, saying the unofficial result of elections indicates the Lebanese people's "no" to the United States and Zionism, according to Iran's Mehr News Agency. Before the parliament session started, the former nuclear negotiator said US President Donald Trump “must know that the military and political pressures he is exercising has led the oppressed people of the region to voice their anger against his bullying and bluster.”

Ali Akbar Velayati, a top advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said, “This great victory was complementary to other victories of Lebanese nation against Israel." He accused Israel and Saudi Arabia of spending a lot of money in an unsuccessful attempt to derail the elections.