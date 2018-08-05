MK German: Don't wait to induce labor in case of intrauterine death

Member of Knesset Yael German (Yesh Atid) said on Tuesday, "Once you know that a woman is carrying a dead baby in her womb, at most within 24 hours a "quiet birth" (Leda sheketa in Hebrew) must be performed."

Writing on Twitter in conjunction with a meeting of the Knesset Committee on the Rights of the Child on various aspects of stillbirths, the former health minister said, "It is intolerable that they say to a woman, "The baby who you have been carrying has died but there is no danger to your life. Wait a week or two."