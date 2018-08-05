Northbound traffic on Highway 20 is congested between the Holon Interchange and the Hashalom Interchange because of a disabled bus.
News BriefsIyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18
Northbound Route 20 congested from Holon to Hashalom
Northbound traffic on Highway 20 is congested between the Holon Interchange and the Hashalom Interchange because of a disabled bus.
Police are directing traffic at the scene. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.
