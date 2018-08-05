Arrests in fraud run from a prison cell

The police announced on Tuesday that a number of suspects have been arrested following an investigation into the employment of civilians in the area of porterage and driving without paying them for their work.

According to the suspicions, they are members of a gang run by a central suspect, who is serving a prison sentence. In addition, they are suspected of using forged documents, including falsifying signatures of an attorney and illegally collecting money. This morning their detention was extended and a prosecutor's declaration of intent to prosecute was submitted.