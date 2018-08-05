10:46 Reported News Briefs Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18 French defense minister against weakening the Iran deal French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Tuesday that weakening the 2015 deal between the international community and Iran on the Islamic Republic's nuclear development program would aggravate an eruptive region, according to Reuters.



Parly told French radio RTL, "The 2015 Vienna agreement is not perfect but allowed the suspension of the Iranian nuclear power program and weakening it would be a factor of aggravation in a very eruptive region," adding that the Iranians had respected the agreement.