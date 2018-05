Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev has congratulated Charlie Azaria, the father of former soldier Elor, who was released from prison this morning after a nine-month sentence for manslaughter in the 2016 killing of a wounded terrorist in Hevron.

Regev promised that she would continue to stand next to Elor, saying, "After the stage that he returns to normal life, we will begin to work to erase the criminal record so that this record will not interfere with him later on."