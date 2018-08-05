Minister Yisrael Katz feels that Trump will cancel the nuclear agreement

Intelligence minister Yisrael Katz estimated Tuesday that United States President Donald Trump will announce his withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran, saying "The right way for President Trump to promote his policy and stop Iran is to announce the cancellation of the nuclear agreement and the return of economic sanctions on Iran."

Katz added, "The world must unite against Iran, as it did against North Korea, until the total cancellation of the nuclear project, the cancellation of the development of ballistic missiles and the cessation of Iranian-Shiite expansion in the region, which went up a step yesterday with Hezbollah's [election] victory in Lebanon."