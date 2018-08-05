Ahead of United States President Donald Trumps 2:00 pm EDT announcement on the Iran nuclear agreement, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, "There is a possibility that we will encounter some problems."
News BriefsIyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18
Iran's president ahead of Trump's decision: We may encounter problems
