Iyar 23, 5778 , 08/05/18
Iran's president ahead of Trump's decision: We may encounter problems
Ahead of United States President Donald Trumps 2:00 pm EDT announcement on the Iran nuclear agreement, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, "There is a possibility that we will encounter some problems."